INDIANAPOLIS — Police said two people suffered minor injuries after a chase ended in a crash Friday morning.

Lawrence police said the chase began as a stolen vehicle report around 11:30 a.m.

The chase ended near the intersection of 21st Street and Post Road on Indy’s east side.

Two people in a medical transport van suffered minor injuries in the crash because of the chase.