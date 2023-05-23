Anderson man killed in 3-vehicle crash near Lapel

The 48-year-old victim struck an unmarked Fishers Police vehicle that was stopped in traffic on SR 13 Tuesday.

MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — An Anderson man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Madison County Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on SR 13 south of SR 38 near Lapel. According to the Madison County Sheriff's Department, the 48-year-old man was driving a 2000 GMC Jimmy north on SR 13 when he struck the rear of an unmarked Fishers Police vehicle that was stopped in traffic at the four-way stop at the intersection.

The momentum from the crash pushed the police vehicle into a Citizens Energy vehicle that was also stopped in the backed-up traffic. The drivers of those two vehicles were taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries.

The driver of the Jimmy died at the scene. A male passenger in his vehicle was taken to the hospital. That victim's condition is not known at this time.