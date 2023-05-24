Family releases video of Lawrence police-involved crash that left teens dead

The family of one victim believes police were tailing the teens prior to the crash even after they made the call to terminate the chase.

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — New police bodycam video shows the scene of a crash that followed a deadly police chase that left two teenagers dead nearly two years ago.



13News obtained the video from the father of one victim who died in the crash, and they now believe the new video and a call with a 911 dispatcher is new evidence against the officers involved.

Gregory Parks wants charges brought against the Lawrence officers who chased his son, Nazire, in a car full of kids before the car crashed - killing the 14-year-old and a 13-year-old passenger.

The pursuit began about 4 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2021 on Pendleton Pike.

Lawrence Police chased a Kia for speeding with an expired plate. The chase crossed Indianapolis on 38th Street onto Interstate 65 northbound.

A supervisor terminated the chase in Marion County. Police did not know at that time that they were chasing a 14-year-old with five other kids ages 12 to 16 in the car.

"Their commander, or the dispatch, terminated the chase and the officer that was on the phone with dispatch said, 'Yes, we're going to terminate.' He turned his lights off. That was a part of his termination. And he proceeded to chase and hawk the kids down for miles, along with his other two or three officers," Parks said.



A girl in the car called for help and had the following exchange with dispatch:

Dispatch: The boys are driving?

Girl: Yeah.

Dispatch: So you are still driving in the car?

Girl: Yeah.

Dispatch: OK.

Girl: And they won't pull over. We telling them to pull over, but they won't listen to us.

A short while later, you can hear the following exchange.



Dispatch: The police are still behind you?

Girl: Yeah. And I don't want them to shoot at us.

Dispatch: They're not, they're not going to. But we really need you to pull over. Can you tell me where you're at?

Then screams can be heard from kids in the car, but no response follows as dispatch tries to get ahold of them.

Parks believes at the time of the accident when the kids were on the phone with dispatch, that police were right behind them.

"On their tail," he said.

Lawrence police said they were still in the area, but not pursuing the car when they came up on the crash. The two teens in the front seats died. The four kids in the back were injured.

Parks believes the officers should be charged in their deaths.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office investigation completed over a year ago blamed the crash on high speed, disregarding a stop sign, and other factors.