WATCH: IMPD seeks ID of man seen chasing, grabbing woman

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a man suspected of chasing and grabbing a woman near the Holy Cross neighborhood earlier in the month.
IMPD East District detectives are investigating the Tuesday, May 9 incident.
Just before 11 a.m., officers said they responded to an incident near the 500 block of Dorman Street.
Officers spoke with a woman who told them a man chased her and grabbed her.
The man reportedly fled before the officers arrived. The man was approximately 5’10”, 200 lbs and wore gray joggers, a blue zip-up jacket, and had on a beanie cap.
Anyone with information about this incident should call IMPD East District Detective Burger at 317-327-6228 or email at Jonathan.Burger@indy.gov. People can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).