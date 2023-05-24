WATCH: IMPD seeks ID of man seen chasing, grabbing woman

A woman told police an unidentified man chased her and grabbed her the morning of May 9.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a man suspected of chasing and grabbing a woman near the Holy Cross neighborhood earlier in the month.

IMPD East District detectives are investigating the Tuesday, May 9 incident.

Just before 11 a.m., officers said they responded to an incident near the 500 block of Dorman Street.

Officers spoke with a woman who told them a man chased her and grabbed her.

The man reportedly fled before the officers arrived. The man was approximately 5’10”, 200 lbs and wore gray joggers, a blue zip-up jacket, and had on a beanie cap.

IMPD Detectives Seek the Assistance of The Community in Identifying a Person of Interest



