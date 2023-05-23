Woman recovering after Anderson shooting

The suspect reportedly fled the scene prior to police arrival, and investigators are seeking more information.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 32-year-old woman is in stable condition following a shooting in Anderson on Monday, police said.

Anderson police responded to a shooting at an apartment in the 3900 block of the Hoosier Woods Court.

Officers secured the scene and then starting helping the woman that had been shot, police said.

The victim was taken to an Indianapolis hospital and remains in stable but serious condition.

Police said it appears the 19-year-old suspect and victim were involved in a physical altercation before the shooting.

The 19-year-old took off before police arrived.

Police have not yet released the name of the woman or the suspected shooter.