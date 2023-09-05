'He didn't deserve it' | Family and community seek answers after double murder on Indy's near north side

Dozens of community members are seeking answers from police on the murder investigation and on how to protect neighbors from future crimes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy's near north side community came together Tuesday, seeking answers after a double murder over the weekend.

"You wouldn't want it to happen to anybody. But for it to happen to him," said Tijuana Sebree, shaking her head.

"It's just, this is terrible. I don't believe it," said Lakesh Jones, a cousin of Darian Wiley.

Wiley's family is still struggling to understand what happened and why the 27-year-old was murdered along with 24-year-old Olivia Brown early Saturday morning.

"I kept asking, 'What happened?' I don't even know what happened," said Sebree, a close family member of Wiley's.

Police say Wiley was walking Brown to her car at East 21st Street and Ruckle Street after a night out when they were gunned down.

Their deaths have sent shockwaves around the near north side.

"Rian was a joy, had a laugh that was contagious, wouldn't hurt a fly. He was a genuine, kindhearted person," said Jacqueline Sebree, Wiley's aunt. "So to hear the extent of what happened, very heartbreaking. Not something my family was ever expecting."

Tuesday, Wiley's family joined dozens of community members seeking answers from police on the murder investigation and on how to protect neighbors here from future crimes.

"Police department is doing the best they can do. And we, as community people, are trying to assist them in trying to reduce crime in the area," said neighbor Jeffrey Taylor.

Police are asking neighbors to call and make reports if there's an issue so they can investigate. And they're encouraging starting a neighborhood watch so they can keep an eye out themselves.

“We think with a smaller group and possibly, being a part of Crime Watch that we can be more communicative and know what’s going on, neighbor to neighbor,” said neighbor Steven Rench.

But some neighbors say more must be done.

"I want to see anti-crime efforts. I want to see lights fixed. There's a light in the alley right by where this happened that would have illuminated the scene, people would have seen things, cameras would have caught more and this case may already be solved had they responded to our request for this light to be fixed. Many of us have called," said neighbor Brett McCullough.

Wiley's family are hopeful that with the community's motivation here, they can help ensure their loved one's killer is brought to justice.

"Definitely want justice. We're going to seek it, it's going to happen, I'm going to speak it into existence," Jacqueline Sebree said. "So if you do have any information, any tips, please call. Don't hesitate, because if not, it could be your family member, your uncle, your nephew, your niece. So call because it's not fair. He didn't deserve it at all. He was a good person."

Anyone with any information about these murders can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

IMPD stressed to neighbors it's key to report issues like car break-ins and when shots are fired near their homes so that police can investigate. Police say even having reports of these issues allow them to bring in more patrols and more resources to areas of concern so they can better protect the community.