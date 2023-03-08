Husband of Morgan County clerk killed in crash charged with reckless homicide, OWI

Stephanie Elliott was serving as clerk for Morgan County and the Republican candidate for Morgan County auditor in the November 2022 General Election.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The husband of former Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott has been charged with reckless homicide and OWI in the crash that killed her in July 2022.

John Elliott was formally charged March 6 with reckless homicide using a vehicle (Level 5 felony) and causing death by operating a motor vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance in the person's blood (Level 4 felony).

Stephanie, 52, of Martinsville, was serving as clerk for Morgan County and the Republican candidate for Morgan County auditor in the November 2022 General Election. She had spent nearly a decade serving as the county's clerk, according to former Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan.

On July 2, 2022, Stephanie and John, 56, were in a pickup truck on State Road 67 around 7:15 p.m. when, investigators said, their truck crossed into the northbound lane for unknown reasons and traveled down an embankment. The truck hit several trees before it landed on its driver's side.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened about a half-mile south of the State Road 67 and State Road 39 south junction, where State Road 67 goes from a four-lane divided highway to a two-lane highway.

John, who police said was driving the truck, was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition.