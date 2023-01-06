2 detained after standoff in Martinsville

Police said the incident started at a home in the 300 block of East Morgan Street on Friday around 9 a.m.

Police said they received a call around 9 a.m. of a person being held against their will at 339 E. Morgan St., near North Main Street.

Someone inside the home confirmed to officers via cellphone that they were not allowed to leave. The caller also told police someone inside the house had a knife.

Police said they made multiple attempts to have the other occupants come to the door, but no one would respond.

After obtaining a search warrant, the Morgan County SWAT Team was called to the house to take over negotiations.

After nearly three hours, all occupants in the house came out peacefully. No injuries were reported.