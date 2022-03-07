Morgan County clerk killed, husband critically injured in crash

Stephanie Elliot, Morgan County's clerk who was a candidate running for county auditor, died in the crash. Her husband was critically injured.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott died and her husband John was critically injured in a crash on Saturday, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Stephanie Elliot, 52, of Martinsville, was the current clerk for Morgan County and the Republican candidate for Morgan County Auditor in the November general election.

She and her husband John, 56, were riding in a pickup truck on State Road 67 at around 7:15 p.m. when, investigators said, their truck crossed into the northbound lane for unknown reasons and traveled down an embankment. The truck hit several trees before it landed on its driver's side.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened about a half-mile south of the State Road 67 and State Road 39 south junction, where State Road 67 goes from a four-lane divided highway to a two-lane highway.

John was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis in critical condition.

Stephanie was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.