Martinsville man dies in off-road vehicle crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash that killed a Martinsville man Saturday.

Daniel Holley, 46, died at the scene on West McClure Road between Eminence and Monrovia Saturday morning, according an incident report.

Family members found Holley trapped under a side-by-side ORV and unresponsive, and called 911.

The investigation is ongoing, but Holley was driving the ORV without safety equipment or restraints. He apparently lost lost control and was thrown from the vehicle.