Greenfield man arrested in alleged road rage shooting on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested a 33-year-old man from Greenfield after an alleged road rage shooting Tuesday in downtown Indianapolis.

Police received a report of someone shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 65, near Washington Street, around 9:15 a.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, detectives believe 33-year-old Justin McGuire, of Greenfield, was driving a Ram pickup truck and fired at least one shot at a Jeep Patriot.

Police said the person driving the Jeep, only identified as an adult, was driving two children and went to a safe location after the shooting and immediately called police.

Troopers found the suspected vehicle a short time later near Holt Road and Interstate 70.

McGuire was detained and then arrested at the Indiana State Police Post Tuesday night.

McGuire is preliminarily facing three counts of criminal recklessness.