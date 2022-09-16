Kokomo PD officer facing charges in road rage incident

Roy Smith, 42, is accused of hitting a 60-year-old man causing face and rib injuries.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — An officer with the Kokomo Police Department is charged with battery and disorderly conduct after a road rage incident.

Roy Smith, 42, is accused of hitting a 60-year-old man, causing face and rib injuries.

The incident started while Smith and the man were driving on Southway Boulevard in Kokomo and got into a road rage incident on May 22. It allegedly escalated when Smith followed the man’s vehicle into the parking lot of a Kokomo restaurant. Smith is then said to have confronted the man and battering him.

The Kokomo Police Department turned the investigation over to Indiana State Police after learning the suspect was an off-duty officer.

ISP said the investigation led to a special prosecutor from Tippecanoe County filing criminal charges against Smith. He was off duty and in a personally owned vehicle at the time of the alleged incident.