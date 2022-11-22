‘I honked just like anybody else would’ | Driver shares terrifying moments during road rage shooting

Daniel Alejo told 13News he honked at a driver for blocking a parking lot. Moments later, that driver shot at his car on 96th Street, wounding him.

Example video title will go here for this video

FISHERS, Ind. — On Tuesday, Daniel Alejo struggled to get back on his feet after being shot in the leg during a road rage incident last week in Fishers.

“It all happened so fast. It was crazy,” he said.

On Thursday night just before 9 p.m., Alejo said he was driving to the Meijer off 96th Street near Hague Road when he ran into a white car blocking the lane to get into the parking lot.

“I honked just like anybody else would, to kind of say, ‘Hey there is somebody behind you,’” Alejo said.

According to court documents, the white car followed him to the Meijer and cut him off. Alejo said he then left the Meijer and tried to get home.

“All of a sudden, I noticed he was on my tail like crazy. His lights were really bright and I’m like, 'What is this guy’s problem?'” Alejo said.

While driving on 96th Street, Alejo said the white car pulled up next to him and the driver of the white car fired several shots into Alejo’s passenger side door. At least one of the bullets hit Alejo’s right leg near his knee.

“Before anything could happen, I just remember the shots going off and he had shot my car,” Alejo said.

Alejo’s then lost control of his car and crashed into a Chevrolet and came to a stop. The driver of the white car took off.

Related Articles Man charged with attempted murder in Fishers road rage shooting, also suspect in Marion County shooting

“The first thing I did was open the door and look around just to see if he was still there or if he was going to try and come back,” Alejo said. “I honked at you for something you were in the wrong for, it’s just like, why?” Alejo said.

Two days later, Police tracked down 24-year-old Trevor Dahl. On Tuesday, the Noblesville man was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, intimidation, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.

Police used the Flock Safety Camera System to get a partial plate. They were then able to learn Dahl was driving a loaner car from an Acura dealership and worked at a Buick dealership.

Police learned Dahl had prior arrests for narcotics and burglary and was listed as a suspect in a Marion County incident where a shot was fired into a home on Oct. 31. 13News learned from court documents that Dahl has had his license suspended more than two dozen times over the years.

On Nov. 19, police searched Dahl's Acura loaner at the Buick dealership and found boxes of 9mm ammunition. The casing matched the ones found at the road rage shooting scene.

A backpack belonging to Dahl was also found and police claim Dahl told them it had a gun in it.

Police then questioned a passenger in Dahl's car who confirmed Dahl shot at the victim for brake-checking him, according to court documents.

Dahl will be in court for his initial hearing Nov. 23.

If you have more information about the incident that could help police, you're asked to call 317-773-1282.