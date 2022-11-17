x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Fishers police investigate road rage incident that ended with shooting

The victim was taken to a hospital after the incident on 96th Street.
Credit: WTHR

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers say a dispute between motorists led to a shooting Thursday evening.

A Fishers Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to East 96th Street and North By Northeast Boulevard around just before 9 p.m.

RELATED: 1 dead in Fishers crash

A victim with what police said was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was taken to an area hospital. The spokesperson said the injury was connected to a road rage incident.

Police are looking for a suspect, who is said to have fled after the shooting. The spokesperson said there was "no ongoing threat to the community."

RELATED: Fishers police arrest 20-year-old in bank armed robbery

If you have information that could help police, you're asked to call 317-773-1282.

What other people are reading: 

More Videos

In Other News

1 injured in road rage shooting

Before You Leave, Check This Out