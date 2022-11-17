Fishers police investigate road rage incident that ended with shooting

The victim was taken to a hospital after the incident on 96th Street.

FISHERS, Ind. — Police in Fishers say a dispute between motorists led to a shooting Thursday evening.

A Fishers Police Department spokesperson said officers were called to East 96th Street and North By Northeast Boulevard around just before 9 p.m.

A victim with what police said was a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was taken to an area hospital. The spokesperson said the injury was connected to a road rage incident.

Police are looking for a suspect, who is said to have fled after the shooting. The spokesperson said there was "no ongoing threat to the community."

If you have information that could help police, you're asked to call 317-773-1282.