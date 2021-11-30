Four teens facing felony murder charges for Miami County shooting

The teens, ranging in age from 15 to 19, are charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Anthony Leadford.

CONVERSE, Ind. — Four teenagers are facing felony murder charges for the fatal shooting of a Miami County man.

Officers from several departments responded to the report of a shooting at an apartment in Converse, Indiana around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. The officers, from Indiana State Police, Converse Police Department and the Grant and Miami county sheriff's departments, arrived to find 23-year-old Anthony Leadford dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

An autopsy later determined Leadford died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation into the shooting led police to 19-year-old Aryan Vandiver-Stone of Marion and 18-year-old Benjamin Jones of rural Converse. They were arrested and taken to the Miami County Jail. Two juvenile males, ages 15 and 16, were arrested and taken to the Allen County Juvenile Facility.

No more information about the investigation, which police say is ongoing, was released at this time.