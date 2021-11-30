Teenage girl, 3 others killed in shooting at Fort Wayne home

Two men, a woman and a teenage girl were killed in the shooting. Investigators believe one of the deceased men was the shooter.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Authorities say the bodies of four people, including a teenage girl, were found in a northeastern Indiana home Monday night after someone else inside the home escaped and called for help.

Allen County Sheriff's Cpl. Adam Griffith said law enforcement responded around 9 p.m. to a report of shots fired at a home on West Cook Road, just northwest of Fort Wayne.

Officers arrived at the home and saw the bodies through a window.

Chief Deputy Troy Hershberger told Fort Wayne's NBC that medics confirmed two men, a woman and a teenage girl were killed in the shooting. Investigators believe one of the deceased men was the shooter.

The witness was a woman who police say was in another area of the home when the shooting happened. She was able to escape and call for help.

Griffith said the witness wasn't hurt in the shooting.

The investigation was in the preliminary stages Monday night, but authorities didn't believe there was any current danger to the public.

There were no signs of forced entry into the home, and investigators noticed there were many weapons inside the home that officials believe were legally obtained, according to Fort Wayne's NBC.

Hershberger said at this point, the motive for the shooting is unknown and that there’s no indication of a criminal history for anyone involved.