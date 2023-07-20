Former Colts lineman, radio host to take plea agreement in strangulation, battery case

According to court records, Joseph Staysniak confronted his son and another individual in a car in his driveway.

Example video title will go here for this video

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Former Indianapolis Colts lineman and radio personality Joseph Staysniak is looking to take a plea agreement in his strangulation and battery case.

Under the agreement, Staysniak will plead guilty to one count of battery and have the strangulation charge and a second battery charge dropped.

Staysniak would avoid any more jail time and serve almost a year on probation. As part of his probation he would get an anger management evaluation and not be allowed to consume alcohol.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the incident.

The case comes from a Feb. 20 incident where police were called to Staysniak's home in Brownsburg, Indiana.

According to court records, Staysniak confronted his son and another individual in a car in his driveway. Staysniak allegedly pulled the hoodie of the individual, which choked him. That individual told police that Staysniak had a gun and put it against the side of his face. He also said Staysniak hit him and punched his son.

Staysniak's son allegedly told police that his father punched him in the mouth and that he saw his father grab the individual's hood, choking him.

Staysniak told police he did not realize who was in the car when he approached it. He denied touching the individual in the car with his son and claimed his son came after him. He said when he pushed his son away, his son was bleeding in his mouth. Staysniak said his son attacked him and he had to restrain his son until his wife separated them.

“The details of what transpired will come out in the courtroom, but we are completely confident that Joe’s actions will be conclusively determined to be legal & justified under the circumstances," Staysniak's attorney, Guy Relford, said in a release at the time.