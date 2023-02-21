Former Colts lineman, radio host facing strangulation, battery charges

According to court records, Joseph Staysniak confronted his son and another individual in a car in his driveway.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Former Colts lineman and radio personality Joseph Staysniak is facing a strangulation charge and two counts of battery causing injury.

On Feb. 20, police were called to Staysniak's home in Brownsburg, Indiana.

According to court records, Staysniak confronted his son and another individual in a car in his driveway. Staysniak allegedly pulled the hoodie of the individual, which choked him. That individual told police that Staysniak had a gun and put it against the side of his face. He also said Staysniak hit him and punched his son.

Staysniak's son allegedly told police that his father punched him in the mouth and that he saw his father grab the individual's hood, choking him.

Staysniak told police he did not realize who was in the car when he approached it. He denied touching the individual in the car with his son and claimed his son came after him. He said when he pushed his son away, his son was bleeding in his mouth. Staysniak said his son attacked him and he had to restrain his son until his wife separated them.