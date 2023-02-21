IMPD: 23-year-old man arrested after bringing handgun with Glock switch to Castleton mall

The incident happened one day after an 18-year-old accidentally shot himself at Castleton Square Mall.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 23-year-old man Saturday after he had a handgun with a Glock switch inside Castleton Square Mall, just one day after an 18-year-old accidentally shot himself at the mall.

According to an arrest report, an off-duty IMPD officer was walking behind a man at the mall shortly after 5:30 p.m. The officer said the man, later identified as 23-year-old Walter Oliver, had a bulge in his left waistline, which the officer believed to be a gun.

According to Simon Property Group, no weapons are allowed inside its malls.

The officer and mall security asked Oliver if he had a gun, which he said he did not.

An arrest report says the officer then tapped the bulge on Oliver's waistline and asked what that was, and Oliver then allegedly ran from the officer and mall security.

Police said Oliver ran outside of the mall, ran back inside and then ran outside a second time.

According to the arrest report, another IMPD officer was at the mall entrance when Oliver ran out the second time.

The arrest report says Oliver tried to resist arrest from the IMPD officer and a mall security K-9 unit.

Oliver was eventually tased and handcuffed, according to the arrest report.

Police found a Glock 35 40-caliber with a Glock switch in Oliver's waistline.

One of the IMPD officers was cut over his right eye while trying to arrest Oliver.

Police arrested Oliver for possessing a machine gun and resisting arrest with injury to law enforcement.