Arrest report: 18-year-old accidentally shot himself at Castleton Square Mall

Curtis Wilson, 18, was arrested for criminal recklessness after a shooting at the mall on Feb. 17.

INDIANAPOLIS — An arrest report has more details about what led up to an 18-year-old being shot at the Castleton Square Mall Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a person shot at the mall Feb. 17 around 3:30 p.m.

Police arrived and found a man, later identified as 18-year-old Curtis Wilson. He was near the Zales Jewelry and Journeys Kidz stores when he was shot in his left thigh.

Wilson was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition. He was later arrested for criminal recklessness and taken to the Criminal Justice Campus.

According to the arrest report, police found several 9mm and .40 caliber shell casings on the sidewalk outside of the main entrance to the mall. Police also said there were three holes in the glass doors of the H&M store.

Police watched surveillance footage to determine the circumstances around the shooting. It showed three males walking toward the mall entrance and another group, including Wilson, his brother and two females, walking in the mall.

The arrest report says the groups were on opposite sides of the hallway in the mall and started yelling at each other.

Police claim the surveillance footage shows Wilson taking a gun from his brother's waist and shooting several times, including an accidental shot to his leg.

According to the arrest report, the surveillance footage then shows Wilson and his brother running back into the mall, while two of the other three males fired shots from outside of the mall.

Police spoke with Wilson's brother, who said he and Wilson went to the mall to return shoes to Foot Locker and get food. The arrest report says Wilson's brother told police he did not know the three males they walked past.

According to Wilson's brother, the three males were staring at them and didn't know what the problem was. That's when Wilson's brother said Wilson grabbed his gun and "went over the edge," according to the arrest report.

Police said they found a handgun on the floor inside the mall near where they found Wilson.