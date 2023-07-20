Peru man who killed Maconaquah High School student takes plea agreement

Jeremiah Smith has now pleaded not-guilty to pointing a firearm at another person.

PERU, Ind. — The man accused of killing an 18-year-old Maconaquah High School student in February 2022 has taken a plea deal that would drop two other charges against him.

Jeremiah Smith, also a student at Maconaquah High School at the time, withdrew his not-guilty plea and changed it to a guilty plea for pointing a firearm at another person. With the new plea agreement, the charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless homicide were dismissed.

According to ISP Sgt. Tony Slocum, police responded to a home in the 2700 block of Capehart Street around 3:30 p.m. on February 24, 2022 on a report of a possible shooting. Officers arriving on the scene found Cox, who was in a vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on Cox, but she died at the scene, police said.

Slocum told our partners at the Kokomo Tribune that Cox, who was a senior at Maconaquah High School, did not live at the residence where her body was found.

According to state police, evidence in the case led investigators to Smith's home near the shooting scene, and he was taken into custody without incident. Police said Cox was visiting Smith and evidence allegedly placed him inside the vehicle when the shooting occurred.

During his interview with state police, Smith said Cox went to his house to return his headphones. He said he got in her car and showed her a handgun, which he claimed to believe was unloaded and not working.

While he was trying to "fix" the handgun, Smith told police he removed the magazine and pointed it at Cox's right shoulder and said, "it don't work."

Smith told police he pulled the trigger, and the gun fired.

After the incident, Smith said he threw the gun and magazine under a bush, which officers located.

The school district announced Cox's death in a post on its Facebook page after the confirmation of her death.