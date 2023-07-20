Lafayette police ask for help locating 2 missing teens

Kymora Burgess and Nivea Burnett were last seen Wednesday, July 19 around 8 p.m. in the area of Beck Lane and Elston Road in Lafayette.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department is asking the public for help locating two missing teens. Police believe that due to her age, one is likely in danger.

Police said 12-year-old Kymora Burgess and 14-year-old Nivea Burnett were last seen around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 around the area of Beck Lane and Elston Road. They are believed to be together.

Burgess is described as having long dreads with shades of pink and purple. She was last seen wearing yellow pants, a yellow shirt, and black shoes with white soles. She was reportedly carrying a black sweatshirt and a pink or orange purse. She is believed to also be wearing glasses.

Police did not provide a physical description for Burnett but said she was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and pink Crocs.