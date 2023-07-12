Missing 11-month-old Kokomo boy found safe in Ohio, suspect in custody

Police said a person was taken into custody after Dominique Spence was found safe.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police said a missing 11-month-old baby was found safe in Ohio and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police responded to a report of a missing child on Wednesday, July 12 at 1:13 p.m. at an apartment in the 300 block of West Walnut Street, near North Washington Street.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe someone went in the back door of the apartment around 10 a.m. and took Dominique Spence.

Police put out a description of a vehicle of interest, a 2013 Ford Escape, and said two people might be in that car.

About 30 minutes later, police released an update that Spence had been found in Ohio. The release said Spence was found safe and a suspect is in custody.

No other details on who that suspect might be or a possible relationship to the baby were released.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.