Silver Alert declared for 24-year-old man from eastern Indiana

MIDDLETOWN, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 24-year-old man from eastern Indiana.

The Middletown Police Department said Toby Matthew Sanders was last seen Thursday, July 13.

Sanders is described as 6 feet tall, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts, and was driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Cruise with an Indiana license plate YJJ564.

Police said Sanders is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Sanders' whereabouts is asked to call the Middletown Police Department 24/7 at 765-354-2281 or 911.

Middletown is roughly 50 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.