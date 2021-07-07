FBI pays tribute to Terre Haute officer slain one year ago Thursday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Thursday marks one year since an FBI task force officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in Terre Haute.
Greg Ferency, who was also a Terre Haute police officer for 30 years, was walking out of the city's FBI building on July 7, 2021 when prosecutors say Shane Meehan ambushed him.
According to court documents, Meehan first threw a Molotov Cocktail at the building. As Ferency came outside, Meehan allegedly shot Ferency, who was able to fire back to defend himself but later died.
Meehan was wounded in a gun battle with an agent who heard the shots and came outside to confront the suspect. Meehan was taken into custody at the hospital.
The FBI office in Indianapolis paid tribute to Ferency on Twitter Thursday.
Wednesday night, he was honored as the "Hero of the Game" during the Indianapolis Indians game at Victory Field.
Meehan, 45, is facing several charges in Ferency's death, including the murder of a federal officer. In January, a judge said the government could still seek the death penalty in his case.