Children of fallen Terre Haute officer receive his FBI Memorial Star

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The children of fallen FBI Task Force Officer and Terre Haute Police Department Detective Greg Ferency received the FBI Memorial Star in his honor.

The FBI Memorial Star is presented to a surviving relative where death has occurred in the line of duty as the direct result of an adversarial action.

Ferency was fatally shot July 7, 2021 at the Terre Haute FBI Resident Agency.

The FBI said the suspect arrived while Ferency was inside the federal building. According to court documents, the suspect first threw a Molotov Cocktail toward the building. Shortly after, Ferency came outside. The suspect was allegedly already holding a gun, pointed it at Ferency and shot him. The court documents go on to say Ferency was able to fire back to defend himself but later died.