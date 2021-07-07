Alleged impaired driver crashes into Indiana trooper's car in I-70 construction zone

The driver was traveling on the emergency shoulder passing traffic in a single lane construction zone when she hit the trooper's car.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman accused of driving impaired crashed into an Indiana trooper's car while she was driving on the shoulder of the road in a one-lane construction zone Tuesday night.

Off-duty Indiana State Trooper Scott McPheeters was driving in a construction zone on I-70 eastbound near the 112-mile marker when his car was hit by another vehicle also driving eastbound.

The Indiana State Police said 47-year-old Jennifer Coomer, of Greenfield, was driving on the emergency shoulder, illegally passing traffic in a single lane construction zone when she hit the right rear of McPheeters' car then struck a guardrail.

ISP believes she was impaired at the time of the crash. However, blood test results for intoxication are pending.

She then attempted to run away from the crash and when troopers arrived ISP said she became combative and resisted arrest.

She was arrested and then taken to a local hospital for injuries from the crash. McPheeters was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.