Lafayette police investigating death of 3-year-old boy

Officers were called July 5 to a home near Howell and North 12th streets around 9 a.m.

LAFAYETTE, Ind — Police in Lafayette are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Officers were called July 5 to a home near Howell and North 12th streets around 9 a.m.

Police arrived and found the 3-year-old dead in the home. There was also a man, woman and another child in the home when police got there.

Police are waiting on autopsy results from the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office to learn the cause of death.