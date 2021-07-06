Lafayette police investigating death of 3-year-old boy

LAFAYETTE, Ind — Police in Lafayette are investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy.
Officers were called July 5 to a home near Howell and North 12th streets around 9 a.m.
Police arrived and found the 3-year-old dead in the home. There was also a man, woman and another child in the home when police got there.
Police are waiting on autopsy results from the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office to learn the cause of death.
Anyone with any information about the case should contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or through the anonymous WeTIP Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.