Man wanted for failure to register as sex offender

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Sex and Violent Offender Registry Unit is asking for the public's help in locating a man who is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.
Authorities are looking for Scott Metzler, who has a warrant for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
Metzler was originally convicted of child molestation in 2016.
He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.
Anyone who knows Metzler's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).
Use Crime Stoppers and you will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000 if the information leads to a felony arrest. Only tips submitted directly and anonymously to Crime Stoppers are eligible for these cash rewards.