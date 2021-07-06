Man wanted for failure to register as sex offender

Authorities are looking for Scott Metzler who has a warrant for two counts of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Sex and Violent Offender Registry Unit is asking for the public's help in locating a man who is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Authorities are looking for Scott Metzler, who has a warrant for two counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

Metzler was originally convicted of child molestation in 2016.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

Anyone who knows Metzler's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).