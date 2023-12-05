Dollar Tree shooting suspect deemed incompetent to stand trial

A judge ordered Jalen Thomas, 21, was not competent to stand trial and will be sent to a state hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A Marion County judge ruled the man accused of killing a Dollar Tree employee in Lawrence incompetent to stand trial on Monday.

Jalen Thomas, 21, was set to stand trial for shooting and killing Jasmine Bennett, 25, six times inside the Dollar Tree located at 10555 Pendleton Pike last May.

Lawrence Police Department detectives believed Thomas shot Bennett over an alleged merchandise exchange.

Employees told a detective that Thomas was fired in March for stealing and had been back twice "causing problems." Thomas reportedly told a detective he had an argument with management, wanting more work hours at the Dollar Tree.

Thomas reportedly got upset and knocked over items in the store and quit his job.

According to court documents, a few weeks before the shooting, Thomas came back to the store and got upset with Bennett after she allegedly wouldn't do a merchandise exchange. He told the detective he purchased a handgun after that incident.

According to court documents, witnesses identified Thomas as the suspect. Surveillance video from outside Dollar Tree and nearby businesses also showed Thomas at the store at the time of the shooting and quickly driving away.

When detectives went to Thomas' home to speak with him, Thomas and his father came out of the house. Court documents say Thomas' father asked Thomas what was going on, to which Thomas responded, "I killed somebody." Police said this statement was captured on a police-worn body camera.

A detective later informed Thomas of Bennett's death, to which Thomas reportedly told the detective it was his intent to kill Bennett.

Thomas also told the detective he was "sorry" and "didn't want the chance of parole or probation."

The coroner ruled her death a homicide. Thomas faced a charge with murder and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

The family told 13News months ago they hoped their faith gets them through.

"We were supposed to go the the Jonas Brothers concert, and I don't even know if I can go because she was supposed to go with me. She's been everywhere with me, and now she's not there. It's hard to go home. It's just an empty house," Bennett's mother, Dina Ford, told 13News.