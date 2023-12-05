Man accused of killing Dollar Tree employee has court hearing Friday

21-year-old Jalen Thomas is accused of killing Jasmine Bennett.

INDIANAPOLIS — The man accused of shooting and killing a Lawrence Dollar Tree store employee went before a Marion County judge Friday.

21-year-old Jalen Thomas is accused of killing Jasmine Bennett, 25, on Monday.

At Friday's hearing, Thomas was assigned a public defender.

Bennett's family and friends were in the courtroom.

"He was just smug and he didn't really have anything. He had no feelings or no anything. He was just sitting there. I don't think he cares how much we've lost, and my daughter being gone," said Dina Ford, Bennett's mother.

Thomas appeared in an orange jail jumpsuit, handcuffed and surrounded by three sheriff deputies.

The judge went over charges and explained to Thomas that he faces anywhere from 45 to 65 years in prison for murder. The judge also explained the penalty for unlawfully carrying a handgun was up to one year in prison and a fine up to $5,000.

When the judge issued a no contact order, she asked Thomas if he knew the people mentioned in that order - one of which was Ford. Thomas replied no.

The judge advised Thomas that he had a right to an attorney and asked if he had been working prior to his incarceration.

"Yes, I was a barista at Starbucks. I probably to like $500 left," said Thomas.

The judge then appointed a public defender.

Bennett's family and friends sat listening, quietly crying and consoling one another.

"Just for him to look back and smirk at us. You took the most precious thing away from us," said Baylee Parker, Bennett's friend.

"We're hurt and we're angry because of the fact that she was sweet. Like her other siblings said, we would do anything for her and she would do anything for us," said Stephen Wooldridge, Bennett's brother.

Thomas is accused of shooting and killing Bennett over a merchandise exchange at the store. According to a probable cause affidavit, Thomas, a former Dollar Tree employee who was fired in March, came back to the store and got upset with Bennett after she allegedly refused to do a return.

He told a detective he purchased a handgun after that incident and reportedly said it his intent to kill Bennett.

"You took that baby for less than $20 because you were mad. It has to stop. The violence has to stop," said Diana Ford Jacobs, Bennett's aunt. "I would have given him the money. I don't care. My sister offered to pay for food for him and then you take her daughter. I don't understand. We loved her. She's our baby, you know."

They brought purple posters to the courthouse with Bennett's photo surrounded by a heart. The words "Justice for Jasmine Bennett" were written across the top. #StopGunViolence written on the bottom.

"All I want him to do is suffer until the day he dies because we're going to be suffering continuously every day my daughter gets justice," said Dina Ford.

They won't stop fighting for justice because they can't stop.

"He's going to go to jail for the rest of his life and I will be here every step of the way," said Dina Ford.