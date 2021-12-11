Detectives investigate near east Indianapolis homicide

A man's death is now being investigated as a homicide after officers found the man "suffering from apparent trauma" in the 2900 block of Brookside Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead on the near east side of Indianapolis Saturday.

Just before 11 a.m., IMPD officers were called to investigate a death at a home in the 2900 block of Brookside Avenue, near the intersection of North Rural Street and Massachusetts Avenue.

Inside the home, officers found an unresponsive man "suffering from apparent trauma," according to IMPD. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Detectives later determined the man's death to be a homicide.

Investigators have not released any information identifying the man or further details on the circumstances of his death. However, the Marion County Coroner's Office is working to determine the man's cause of death and will be releasing his name after his family has been notified.