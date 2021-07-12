Indianapolis man arrested for allegedly shooting son's football coach

The shooting happened Nov. 22 near 38th Street and North Sherman Drive around 2 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly shooting his son's football coach on the city's east side in November.

On Nov. 22, police were called to the 3600 block of North Chester Avenue, near 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, around 2 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Methodist Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives said the suspect, later identified as 43-year-old Cameron Parks, got into a fight with his son's football coach and shot him.

IMPD Violent Crimes Unit detectives and North District middle shift officers arrested Parks Saturday, Dec. 4 for his alleged role in the shooting.

Parks has been preliminary charged with:

Aggravated battery

Kidnapping

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon

Battery by means of a deadly weapon

Intimidation

Pointing a firearm