Person in critical condition after shooting on Indy's near southeast side

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Minocqua Street, near East Raymond Street and South Keystone Avenue, around 3 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after being shot on the near southeast side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

IMPD officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3000 block of Minocqua Street, near East Raymond Street and South Keystone Avenue, around 3 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and said the person was in critical condition.

Police have not shared information on a possible suspect or the victim's identity at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.