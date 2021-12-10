x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person in critical condition after shooting on Indy's near southeast side

The incident happened in the 3000 block of Minocqua Street, near East Raymond Street and South Keystone Avenue, around 3 a.m.
Credit: WTHR/Frank Young
IMPD is investigating after a person was shot in the 3000 block of Minocqua St. Friday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is in critical condition after being shot on the near southeast side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

IMPD officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3000 block of Minocqua Street, near East Raymond Street and South Keystone Avenue, around 3 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and said the person was in critical condition.

Police have not shared information on a possible suspect or the victim's identity at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

What other people are reading: 

In Other News

One arrested after double shooting on Indy's northwest side