Johnson County police search for armed suspect who fled from traffic stop

Police from four departments searched for more than three hours near Bargersville Thursday night.

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — Johnson County police are searching for an armed man who led them on a chase Thursday night.

Bargersville Police said they stopped Alejandro Pisano around 9:20 p.m. on State Road 144 near the Morningside community on the north side of Bargersville.

According to a media release from BPD, Pisano pulled off S.R. 144 into Morningside and identified himself when requested by the officer who stopped him. The officer suspected Pisano had been drinking based on how he had been driving.

That's when police said Pisano drove off, and they pursued him through Bargersville to East Old Plank Road. That's where police said Pisano stopped and ran away while displaying a weapon.

Police from Greenwood responded with a K-9 officer to help search for Pisano, and Bargersville Police used a drone to search for him with help from Trafalgar Police and Johnson County Sheriff's deputies.

The search ended early Friday morning with Pisano still at large.

You are asked to call 911 if you see Pisano or notice suspicious activity in the area.