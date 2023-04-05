'Deteriorating rapidly' | Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen want him moved to new jail

Richard Allen's bail hearing has been set for Thursday, June 15 at 8:30 a.m. in Carroll County.

Example video title will go here for this video

DELPHI, Ind. — Attorneys for Richard Allen, the suspect in the Delphi killings, want him moved to a new prison immediately, according to a motion filed in court.

Allen has been held at the Westville Correctional Facility since November 2022. His attorneys claim Allen is being treated worse than inmates and their client is still presumed innocent.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on Allen's potential for going to trial in 2023.

According to the motion, Allen is being held in the maximum security segregation unit.

Among his attorneys grievances are:

Allen's cell being 6 feet by 10 feet in size

Him sleeping on a pad on a concrete floor

Only allowed to shower one to two times per week

Required to wear the same clothes, including underwear, for days that are soiled, stained, tattered and torn

No opportunity for Allen to visit his wife or family members in the past five months

The electronic tablet he uses to call family members is monitored by prison officials and the cost of the calls are being borne by Allen and his family

Allen is afforded very little recreational time

Information Allen's attorneys provided to him to review as part of his defense on March 24 are yet to be provided to him, as of April 3.

It is difficult for his attorneys to meet with him given his segregation and isolation, which keeps him from being able to assist in his defense.

His attorneys described Allen's conditions as "akin to those of a prisoner of war."

During a meeting with his attorney on April 3, his attorney described Allen as "suffering from various psychotic symptoms which counsel would describe as schizophrenic and delusional."

In a meeting on April 4, his attorneys claim Allen seemed to be suffering from memory loss and an overall inability to communicate rationally with his attorneys and family members.

Allen's attorneys also submitted images meant to show his "condition is deteriorating rapidly."

His attorneys claim they were able to secure a spot for Allen at the Cass County Jail. They said Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland had no objection to the move, but that the Carroll County Sheriff's Department denied the request to move Allen.

Allen's attorneys also claim that having them have to drive farther to meet with their client is an additional expense for Carroll County taxpayers.

As such, Allen's attorneys asked for him to be moved to the Cass County Jail or a facility near his lawyers and his family.

Allen's next hearing is set for June 15 and is expected to also cover whether he can be released on bond.

Earlier in January, a judge ruled a jury for the Delphi murders case will come from Allen County.

According to court documents, Judge Frances Gull determined the jury will be drawn from the northeastern Indiana county, whose county seat is Fort Wayne, with the trial still taking place in Carroll County.

The gag order issued in the case continues in its current form, Gull said at the initial hearing. Lawyers, police and family members can't talk about the case publicly. Legal teams are only allowed to speak with the media about procedural items.

In December, a redacted version of the probable cause affidavit was released.

NOTE: The probable cause affidavit refers to the girls only as "Victim 1" and "Victim 2" throughout. It references audio and video from Victim 2's cellphone. Investigators previously shared the audio and video released to the public came from Libby German's phone. Therefore, Victim 1 is Abby Williams and Victim 2 is Libby German.

Here are details from the documents: