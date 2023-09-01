Look ahead to Richard Allen's day in court

Richard Allen goes in front of a judge on Friday with a long list of items to be covered on the docket.

DELPHI, Ind. — The man accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams will be back in court this week.

A daylong hearing is set for Friday in Carroll County. Judge Frances Gull will have a lot to listen to at the hearing. And we do know Richard Allen will be in the courtroom in person.

Gull had issued a temporary gag order in the case, meaning lawyers, police and family members can't talk about the case publicly. On Friday, she could lift that order, or keep everyone quiet until the case goes to trial.

The judge will also hear arguments on a change of venue motion Friday.

In the motion, filed in November, attorneys Andrew Baldwin and Brad Rozzi cited "the extensive media attention" of the case and stated that it "could be argued that the amount of publicity that this particular case has received in the past five-plus years will make it difficult to find a jury that has not heard of this case."

Allen's attorneys want the trial moved at least 150 miles away from Carroll County because of publicity. They said they have statistical data "that would strongly indicate that moving the case/trial just 150 miles away would significantly reduce the likelihood of obtaining a tainted jury pool."

The defense also has a hearing Friday on getting money to pay for investigators. Allen's attorneys also want lots of information and evidence that prosecutors are preparing for their case.

There are 29 different requests, including names and addresses of witnesses — anyone who police questioned in the February 2017 murders. Plus, they're asking for phone calls, photos, documents or video tapes the prosecution might use and police personnel files and cell phone tower data.

It's a very long list.