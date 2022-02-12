Richard Allen attorneys ask judge to discuss experts in private to keep Delphi defense plans secret

Allen's attorneys also asked for funding for the cost of experts to be used in his defense.

DELPHI, Ind. — Richard Allen's attorneys want their planned defense kept secret from everyone including the prosecutor in the Delphi murders case.

In a filing to the court, Allen's attorneys asked for funding for the cost of experts. His attorneys point out that Allen does not have the money needed to help in his defense.

They also asked for the judge to order court personnel and court reporters to keep any information in the court hearings confidential.

A special judge already issued a gag order in the Delphi murders case against Richard Allen. The order prevents everyone involved from speaking publicly on the case.

Involved parties, counsel, law enforcement officials, court personnel, the coroner and family members are not allowed to speak publicly on the case.

A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13, 2023 at 10 a.m. in the Carroll County Circuit Court. At that hearing, the judge will review the order to decide if it should remain in place.

Anyone who violates the gag order could be held in contempt of court and is subjected to a fine and/or incarceration.

The special judge previously ordered the release of a redacted version of a document detailing the reasons for charging Richard Allen in the 2017 murders of Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi.

Below is the 12 pages of court documents Allen Superior Court Judge Frances C. Gull issued to be released, including the decision to release a redacted version, murder charges and probable cause affidavit.

NOTE: The probable cause affidavit refers to the girls only as "Victim 1" and "Victim 2" throughout. It references audio and video from Victim 2's cellphone. Investigators previously shared the audio and video released to the public came from Libby German's phone. Therefore, Victim 1 is Abby Williams and Victim 2 is Libby German.

Here are new details from the probable cause affidavit on the Delphi murders: