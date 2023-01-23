Jury in Delphi murders case can come from these 2 Indiana counties

Richard Allen is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties.

Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.

St. Joseph County is located in northern Indiana, with South Bend serving as the county seat, while Allen County is in the northeastern part of the state, with Fort Wayne as the county seat.

Gull previously said it would be "difficult if not impossible" to find a jury in Carroll County. Both the prosecution and defense agreed.

A bail hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17. Trial dates will be further discussed at the bail hearing. Regarding the trial scheduled in May, Gull said, "I can't see that happening."