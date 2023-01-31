Prosecutor argues against bail for Delphi killings suspect Richard Allen

The prosecutor believes the "evidence against the accused adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt."

Example video title will go here for this video

DELPHI, Ind. — The Carroll County prosecutor is arguing against bail for Richard Allen – the suspect in the Delphi killings.

13News obtained court documents the prosecutor's office filed laying out its argument. In them, the office claims it has provided the court enough evidence against Allen to substantiate the murder charge. The prosecutor also believes the "evidence against the accused adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt."

Additionally, the prosecutor points out that state and local law allows for bail to be denied for a person charged with murder.

A bail hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17. Trial dates will be further discussed at the bail hearing.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the selection of a jury for Richard Allen's trial.

Earlier in January, a judge ruled a jury for the Delphi murders case will come from Allen County.

According to court documents, Judge Frances Gull determined the jury will be drawn from the northeastern Indiana county, whose county seat is Fort Wayne, with the trial still taking place in Carroll County.

The gag order issued in the case continues in its current form, Gull said at the initial hearing. Lawyers, police and family members can't talk about the case publicly. Legal teams are only allowed to speak with the media about procedural items.

In December, a redacted version of the probable cause affidavit was released.

NOTE: The probable cause affidavit refers to the girls only as "Victim 1" and "Victim 2" throughout. It references audio and video from Victim 2's cellphone. Investigators previously shared the audio and video released to the public came from Libby German's phone. Therefore, Victim 1 is Abby Williams and Victim 2 is Libby German.

Here are details from the documents: