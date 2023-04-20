IMPD: Man shot, killed in Riverside neighborhood

Officers responded to the 2100 block of North Dexter Street, north of West 21st Street in the Riverside neighborhood, shortly after 5:15 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Indianapolis' near northwest side early Thursday.

Shortly after 5:15 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 2100 block of North Dexter Street, north of West 21st Street in the Riverside neighborhood, for a report of a person shot.

There they located an adult male victim laying in the middle of the road with an apparent gunshot wound/s. The man, who has not been identified by authorities, was pronounced dead at the scene, IMPD said.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to begin an investigation.

No suspect information was immediately available. Detectives have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the community, IMPD said.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.