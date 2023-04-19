Police: 1 critical after shooting on Beckwith Drive

It happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a shooting east of downtown left one person in critical condition.

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive, which is near East 25th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Police haven't shared many details but confirmed that officers investigating a report of a shooting found one person with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was in critical condition when taken by ambulance to a local hospital.