Police: 1 critical after shooting on Beckwith Drive

It happened just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating after a shooting east of downtown left one person in critical condition. 

It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive, which is near East 25th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Police haven't shared many details but confirmed that officers investigating a report of a shooting found one person with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was in critical condition when taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

   

