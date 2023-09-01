Death of 86-year-old man under investigation after Hendricks County shed fire

The man's body was found in a shed that had caught fire near Danville Friday.

DANVILLE, Ind. — Police in Hendricks County are investigating the death of a man found dead in shed that caught fire Friday.

The Danville Fire Department extinguished the fire in the 3300 block of East Main Street between Danville and Avon early Friday afternoon. They called for help from the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office when the body of 86-year-old Donald Dodson was found inside the structure which had been involved in the fire.

No foul play is suspected in the fire, but the Danville Fire Department is still investigating the cause and origin of the fire. The Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office is also involved in the investigation, as is standard protocol in a fire fatality. The Hendricks County Coroner's Office is also assisting in the investigation.

"Our sincere sympathies go out to the family and friends of the deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release.