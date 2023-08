Police said the body was found in Fall Creek, near West 24th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Thursday around 11:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — A death investigation is underway after a body was found in Fall Creek on the near northwest side of Indianapolis Thursday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 31, IMPD officers responded to a body in the water in the 800 block of Burdsal Parkway, near West 24th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Police arrived and confirmed the person was dead.