IMPD investigating dead body found next to garage

Investigators are working to determine the exact manner in which the victim was killed.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating after a dead body was discovered next to a garage Friday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. on Aug. 25, IMPD received a report about a possible body in the 2900 block of Indianapolis Ave. Upon arrival to the scene, IMPD officers located a deceased adult male next to the garage of an occupied house.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. After inspection by the coroner, police say the victim had a gunshot wound.

The only thing IMPD officers have been able to confirm during the preliminary investigation is that the victim died prior to Friday, when he was found and when the investigation started.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will assist IMPD and the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency in determining the exact manner of the cause of death.

The name of the victim is expected to be released following notification of his family.