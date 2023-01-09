Home near recent west Indianapolis homicide shot up

This week's shooting comes after police say a 16-year-old fired two shots through an upstairs window, hitting 18-year-old Terry Ross and killing him late last month.

INDIANAPOLIS — Around 5:15 Thursday morning, a hail of bullets ripped into a home in the 7100 block of Pluto Drive on Indy's west side. The same home that was the center of a homicide investigation on Aug. 23.

"I was awake, sitting right on the side of my bed and heard 12 to 15 shots in rapid succession," said Kelley Taylor, who lives directly behind that home. "Got my light, turned it on and that's when I found the hole through my bedroom wall."

Taylor said she was nearly hit.

"They're thinking the bullet is still in the wall, that it dropped down, but if it would've come through, it would've hit me in the chest," she said.

This week's shooting comes after police say a 16-year-old fired two shots through an upstairs window, hitting 18-year-old Terry Ross and killing him late last month.

Police say Ross was wearing a ski mask and was trying car door handles in the area that morning.

"I kind of expected something to happen, a retaliation thing just because of what happened, but I never expected for my house to get shot up at 5 o'clock in the morning," said Taylor.

She said she's been talking with police since it happened.

"They told me they don't think I was a target," she said. "They think it probably had to do with what happened."

Neighbors tell 13News it wasn't a drive-by shooting. They say the suspect walked out from a wooded area across the street from the house, then fired shots from somebody's yard. Police say they recovered nearly 20 shell casings.

Taylor, who has lived in this home 24 years, hopes the violence comes to an end.

"My kids are all grown and gone. I’m a grandma and after sitting up there last night and looking at that hole, I ended up having a little breakdown and crying, thinking of what could have happened," said Taylor. "If that hit me, who knows how long I would’ve laid up there and not been acknowledged or, you know, dead, shot, injured. Who knows?"