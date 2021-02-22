Correction officer killed, another seriously injured by inmate at Michigan City prison

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — Indiana State Police Lowell Post detectives are investigating an assault on two correction officers at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, IN.
Preliminary investigation indicates that around 2:40 p.m. (CST) on Feb. 21, 2021, an inmate attacked two correction officers in a common area.
Both correction officers were transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan City, IN where one of the correction officers was pronounced dead.
The second correction officer is in serious condition.
Michigan City Prison inmate Tymetri Campbell, 38, faces several charges, including murder, as a result of this investigation.