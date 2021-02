The person was found around 4 a.m. near the McAlister's Deli and KFC along Crawfordsville Road.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Police in Speedway are investigating after a person was found dead in a parked car early Friday morning.

A police spokesperson told 13News that the person was found around 4 a.m. near the McAlister's Deli and KFC along Crawfordsville Road.

That person, who has not been identified by authorities, appeared to be shot, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives have not shared any information about suspects.