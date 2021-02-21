IMPD makes arrests related to armed robbery, armed carjacking

Within hours, IMPD officers arrested multiple juveniles on the south side related to a robbery and a separate carjacking.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has arrested multiple juveniles in connection to an armed robbery and armed carjacking.

Officials say within hours, on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 officers made multiple arrests on the south side related to a robbery and a separate carjacking.

Around 2:40 p.m. IMPD Southeast District officers responded to an armed robbery of the Family Dollar located at 3522 E. Raymond Street.

Officers found the suspect fleeing the area and after a foot pursuit were able to take a juvenile male into custody. The juvenile was in possession of a handgun believed to have been used during the robbery.

Officers and detectives recovered money believed to have been taken during the robbery.

The juvenile male was arrested for his alleged role in the robbery, possessing a handgun without a license, and resisting law enforcement.

Then around 6:15 p.m. near Stop 11 Road and Madison Avenue, officers found an occupied vehicle that was taken in a carjacking the day before.

Officers attempted to detain the suspects but the four occupants ran from officers. The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, IMPD Southeast District middle shift officers, IMPD SWAT officers, IMPD K-9 officers, and Southport Officers worked together to quickly arrest all four subjects without further incident.

All four suspects were juvenile males. Two of the suspects were in possession of handguns, one of which was previously reported stolen.

The carjacked vehicle was returned to its owner.