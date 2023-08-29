UPDATE: Man suspected in fatal shooting of his father in Greenwood taken into custody in Michigan

Police found 45-year-old Shaun M. Moran dead in a home in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue, near South Madison Avenue and East Main Street, Monday around 7:45 p.m.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The man suspected of fatally shooting his father at a home in Greenwood has been taken into custody in Michigan Tuesday morning, police said.

Jacob M. Moran, 22, was taken into custody by Michigan State Police just north of the Indiana state line on Aug. 29, the Greenwood Police Department said in a statement.

"The Greenwood Police Department is in direct communication with the Michigan State Police and are working with them on this case," the department said.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 28, officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Euclid Avenue, near South Madison Avenue and East Main Street, for a report of a person shot.

Officers located 45-year-old Shaun M. Moran, of Greenwood, dead in the garage from an apparent gunshot wound.

On Aug. 29, the Johnson County coroner ruled Shaun's death a homicide, with a cause being a single gunshot wound.

Jacob, Shaun's son, was identified as a suspect in the case.

"It was reported that the suspect was angry with the victim about being told to move out of the residence," police said in a statement.

Police have not released any additional information on the circumstances of the shooting.